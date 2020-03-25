1  of  35
Closings
WATCH: Shelters encourage adoptions and foster help during COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dave Kaske, director of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control told News 2 that the COVID-19 pandemic has given shelters a new challenge of finding homes for pets, with no foot traffic.

“It’s not just our shelter that’s feeling this burden right now it’s shelters all over the United States, so even if someone is watching this …they’re not in Montgomery County, I would encourage them to contact their local shelter,” said Kaske.

His facility is currently closed to the public but he told News 2 that they are still welcoming adoptions and foster care, people just need to call ahead.

“We’ll actually meet them in the parking lot with the pet of their choice, we’ll do the interaction outside, we’ll have them return to their vehicle and all the paperwork will be done over the phone.”

Kaske said all their dogs and cats are listed on their website and can be found by searching the agency’s name on petfinder.com.

