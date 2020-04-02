WATCH: Oren Burks talks tornado cleanup, COVID-19 and NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Just a few weeks ago former Vanderbilt football player Oren Burks found himself in the center of the Tornado that ripped through North Nashville, it missed his home by just one block. He was extremely active with the cleanup efforts, trying to help others get their lives back together.

“It was amazing to see how many neighbors came in to pitch in and help clean up trees, guys were walking around with chainsaws. Tennessee is the Volunteer State for a reason and it really showed,” said Burks.

Now Burks is trying to help tackle COVID-19. He is about to enter his second season with the Green Bay Packers and he is using that platform to help spread the word and these messages- ‘Wash Your Hands’ and ‘Stay Home, Do Your Part.’

“I’m trying to be as vocal as possible and trying to set an example because we know people watch what we do as athletes. We just need to remember we are all in this together,” added Burks.

The NFL season is expected to start on time, but with all facilities currently closed, Burks is trying to find ways to stay in-shape while still practicing safe habits.

“Right now I have my trainer and then one other guy I train with that went to Vandy with me. We make sure we’re washing our hands before we start and wiping down all the equipment afterwards. We just want to help keep the numbers down and do our part,” said Burks.

As for his diet, Oren said he’s still making sure to eat a lot of fresh produce, but one thing he has changed is the amount of trips he’s taking to the store.

Oren added, “We’re lucky to have the grocery stores still open. However, I’m being mindful, not taking those extra trips to the store if I don’t need to and being more efficient with those trips.”

Burks is currently at home with his wife and dog, but he’ll eventually head back to Green Bay, where he spent his rookie year playing for former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LeFleur.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the organization, and we had a great year. Coach LeFleur knows the Nashville area really well and so we bonded over that,” said Burks.

There is still a lot up in the air right now when it comes to a timeline for getting back to work, but Burks said his focus remains the same and he’ll be ready whenever the season starts.

