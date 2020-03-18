Mayor Cooper, health officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Nashville mayor John Cooper was joined by health officials and community partners for a press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in Nashville Wednesday morning.

The press conference began at 9:30 a.m.

In the interest of observing good social distancing protocols, daily press updates by Mayor Cooper will be conducted via video conference until further notice

Mayor Cooper was joined by the Metro Board of Health and Metro Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Alex Jahangir, Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Brian Hassett, President and CEO, United Way of Greater Nashville.

At the conference, Mayor Cooper’s office announced progress on Metro’s citywide coronavirus monitoring and response efforts in coordination with area hospitals, healthcare providers, and other community partners.

There are a total number of 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 21 cases in the past 24 hours. The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11 to 73 years old. Of the confirmed cases, two remain hospitalized. The remaining 44 cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Davidson 46 Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 3 Sullivan 1 Williamson 21 Total Cases – as of (3/17/20) 78

Health department officials expected the number of cases to increase as testing increases. \

Commercial lab testing has continued to expand and health department officials are receiving more reports as of yesterday, especially among those who are mildly ill. The test results show some limited community spread in Nashville like many other cities, with most cases linked to either travel or a cluster of cases with a known exposure.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

