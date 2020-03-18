1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

Mayor Cooper, health officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic in Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nashville generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Nashville mayor John Cooper was joined by health officials and community partners for a press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in Nashville Wednesday morning. 

The press conference began at 9:30 a.m. 

In the interest of observing good social distancing protocols, daily press updates by Mayor Cooper will be conducted via video conference until further notice 

Mayor Cooper was joined by the Metro Board of Health and Metro Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Alex Jahangir, Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Brian Hassett, President and CEO, United Way of Greater Nashville.  

At the conference, Mayor Cooper’s office announced progress on Metro’s citywide coronavirus monitoring and response efforts in coordination with area hospitals, healthcare providers, and other community partners.

There are a total number of 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 21 cases in the past 24 hours. The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11 to 73 years old. Of the confirmed cases, two remain hospitalized. The remaining 44 cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

County# of Case
Campbell1
Davidson46
Hamilton1
Jefferson1
Knox2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby3
Sullivan1
Williamson21
Total Casesas of (3/17/20)78

Health department officials expected the number of cases to increase as testing increases. \

Commercial lab testing has continued to expand and health department officials are receiving more reports as of yesterday, especially among those who are mildly ill. The test results show some limited community spread in Nashville like many other cities, with most cases linked to either travel or a cluster of cases with a known exposure. 

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories