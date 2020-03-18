Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force holds Wednesday briefing

COVID-19 Pandemic: Continuing Coronavirus Coverage

The Coronavirus Task force is scheduled to update the media from the White House at 10:30 a.m.

County# of Cases
Anderson1*
Campbell1
Cheatham1
Cumberland1
Davidson110
Dyer1
Hamilton5*
Jefferson1
Knox2
Montgomery1
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4*
Sullivan 1
Sumner3
Williamson30
Wilson 1
Residents of other states/countries26
Unknown1
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)194

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

