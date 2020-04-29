WATCH: Blue Angels participate in Operation America Strong flyover

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds honored frontline COVID-19 first responders and essential workers with formation flights over New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia Tuesday.

The flights across cities across America is part “Operation America Strong.”

The flyover for Nashville was supposed to take place on April 29, but has since been delayed until May 5. The mayor’s office said the new date will depend on the weather.

The Blue Angels will fly their F/A-18 Hornets over at least 13 other cities, including Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida; Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia; and Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and Kingsville and Corpus Christi in Texas.