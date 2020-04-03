Live Now
coronavirus

Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Gary Gilbert,

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is limiting the number of customers that are allowed in the store to shop.

Starting on Saturday, April 4, all Walmart stores will begin metering the number of people inside the store.

Customers will be admitted one by one at a single entrance, typically on the grocery side at supercenters. Associates will allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, which is about 20% of a store’s usual capacity. 

Once that capacity has been reached, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a distance of six feet apart.

Many stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

Stores will also begin selling only essential items.

All aisles will be marked as one-way to limit contact between customers.

To read the entire press release, click here.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford6
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount33
Bradley21
Campbell4
Cannon4
Carroll6
Carter3
Cheatham11
Chester5
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee3
Cumberland22
Davidson 685
DeKalb5
Dickson21
Dyer5
Fayette17
Fentress1
Franklin12
Gibson7
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy11
Hamblen3
Hamilton67
Hardeman5
Hardin 2
Hawkins8
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox98
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln4
Loudon12
Macon7
Madison17
Marion14
Marshall4
Maury20
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe5
Montgomery41
Morgan2
Obion2
Overton2
Perry2
Polk2
Putnam50
Roane3
Robertson51
Rutherford127
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier13
Shelby640
Smith3
Sullivan 18
Sumner283
Tipton28
Trousdale7
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington20
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson221
Wilson 71
Residents of other states/countries187
Pending54
Total Casesas of (4/3/20)3,067

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Davidson6
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton3
Hawkins1
Knox1
Marion1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby6
Sullivan1
Sumner8
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Non-TN resident1
Total Deaths (as of 4/3/20)37

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

