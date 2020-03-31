Walmart introduces new protocols for employees, including temperature checks

(WKRN) – Walmart said it will begin temperature checks and making masks and gloves available for employees in stores in the United States.

The retail giant made the announcement in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, saying “to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks:”

The new protocols include:

taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions

making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them

continuing to take steps to promote social distancing”

