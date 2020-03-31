1  of  34
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Walmart introduces new protocols for employees, including temperature checks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN) – Walmart said it will begin temperature checks and making masks and gloves available for employees in stores in the United States.

The retail giant made the announcement in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, saying “to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks:”

The new protocols include:

  • taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions
  • making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them
  • continuing to take steps to promote social distancing”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories