Walmart introduces new protocols for employees, including temperature checks

(WKRN) – Walmart said it will begin temperature checks and making masks and gloves available for employees in stores in the United States.
The retail giant made the announcement in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, saying “to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks:”
The new protocols include:
- taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions
- making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them
- continuing to take steps to promote social distancing”
