Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccination to 100+ locations in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new federal partnership is allowing Walmart to distribute the vaccine to more than a hundred locations across Tennessee.

Walmart has already been working with the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine to several communities and now that work is expanding with a federal partnership.

Walmart pharmacies are receiving a limited allocation of the vaccine from the federal government. Eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment directly using a scheduling tool on the Walmart and Sam’s club websites.

That eligibility will be based on Tennessee’s phases of vaccination. Although Walmart is getting its allocation from the federal government, supply is still limited. They’ll schedule appointments based on how many vaccines they have available.

“It’s very important for Walmart because the way society has been hit with COVID this year, walmart is extremely excited to be able to be part of the solution and be part of that process to where we can help the people in Nashville and greater Tennessee,” said Kevin Corkern, Walmart’s Chief Pharmacy Officer for this region. “We’ve also got a lot of stores in the surrounding states so there will be a lot of stores that will be able to fit the need for Mississipi, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas. But we follow what the state guidelines are for registration and who we serve.”

Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart.

You can sign up by visiting walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.