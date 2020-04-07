Walgreens expands COVID-19 testing to 15 drive-thru locations in 7 states

DEERFIELD, IL (WKRN) — Media officials with Walgreens report the company plans to provide greater access to COVID-19 testing to the public.

Walgreens is working to expand drive-thru testing to 15 new locations in seven states. The states included are: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The new testing sites will utilize Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which gives positive results about five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

The 15 locations are being finalized in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and are planned for select hot spot markets with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases.

Walgreens plans to be able to test up to 3,000 people per day across these additional sites, which is expected to start later this week.

Walgreens will dedicate temporary space at select locations, outside of the stores, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 test.

Soon, patients will be directed to testing locations via an online assessment tool that will be available on Walgreens.com and Walgreens mobile app.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.

