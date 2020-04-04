VUMC valets move into critical screening roll as hospital suspends valet service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With valet service being suspended at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, many of the valets are now working in a different position.

“We got word one day that we are shutting down the valet services,” said Jason Bucher, director of medical center parking and transportation.

With more than 100 employees, Bucher didn’t know how to let everyone know their positions were being suspended, but he soon found out there were new positions available for this staff.

“To be able to tell them we are going to suspend valet, but there is another opportunity for you to continue to get hours and a paycheck during this tough time was remarkable,” said Bucher.

The majority of his employees are now screening staff and anyone entering the hospital to make sure they don’t have COVID-19.

“It is incumbent on us to continue to do this for the VUMC family and the families here,” said lead valet, David Porter.

Every person that enters the various buildings on campus has to be checked. The screening includes a quick scan to see if someone has a fever. If they do show a fever they are checked again and if there is no change they aren’t allowed in.

The valets are spread out between about 16 locations across the medical centers various buildings.

