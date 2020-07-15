VUMC to recruit 1,000 volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) will be recruiting up to 1,000 volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial, according to officials.

VUMC will start to gather these volunteers later this month. This will be part of a study to observe an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was created by a biotechnology company called ‘Moderna Inc.’, The Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.

The trial will be open to those 18 years of age and older. The volunteers will receive two shots of either the vaccine or an inactive placebo and will be studied for two years.

Health officials said the goal of this study is to figure out the effectiveness of the vaccine in protecting against COVID-19. They will also study how long this protection lasts.

Vaccine development around COVID-19 is moving at an unprecedented pace due to the remarkable partnerships between academic institutions, the NIH and pharmaceutical industry leaders. We are pressing full speed ahead to provide an answer to this pandemic, while also taking the necessary steps to ensure that new vaccines and therapeutic drugs are both safe and effective. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, principal investigator of the NIH-funded Vanderbilt Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit

VUMC is just one of the U.S. centers who will participate in the trial. Nationally, it will enroll 30,000 volunteers in the next two months.

The Moderna mRNA vaccine contains genetic material from the spike protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a release. This allows the virus to bind and fuse with the membrane of certain types of cells in the body, the first step in infection.

For more information, contact covidvaccine@vumc.org or vaccineresearch@vumc.org

