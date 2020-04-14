Live Now
VUMC: More than 90% of employees diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, returned to work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 90-percent of Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have passed quarantine and returned to work, according to an organization spokesperson.

John Howser, the Chief Communications Officer for the medical center said Monday night that 124 employees had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since early March.

Of those employees, Howser said all but 11 had passed their quarantine stage and returned to work. He added that one of the employees did require hospitalization, but had since been released.

Howser did not release the roles the employees worked in at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford23
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount46
Bradley32
Campbell11
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham18
Chester5
Claiborne4
Clay4
Cocke5
Coffee11
Cumberland43
Davidson 1,207
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson30
Dyer22
Fayette36
Fentress2
Franklin21
Gibson20
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy23
Hamblen6
Hamilton109
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson7
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox173
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence13
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon16
Macon26
Madison68
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery102
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton5
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam87
Roane5
Robertson88
Rutherford250
Scott9
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,331
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 42
Sumner454
Tipton50
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington42
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson318
Wilson 143
Residents of other states/countries260
Pending46
Total Casesas of (4/13/20)5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson16
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby21
Sullivan1
Sumner26
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)109

