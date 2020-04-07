VUMC counselors helping medical staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — These are stressful times for everyone, but what about the men and women who are on the frontlines?

The doctors, nurses and so many other medical professionals who come face-to-face with the realities of COVID-19 everyday, how do they deal with their issues that come up?

“It is a time of uncertainty, it is a time of stress ad there is certainly fear, worry, and grief,” said Jim Kendall, Manager of Work Life Connections EAP, which is Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s internal employee assistance program. “We are all hurting for those who are on those front lines.”

Kendall has been a licensed clinical social worker for more than 45 years and for the last 20 years he has helped the staff at VUMC deal with a number of issues, fears, and concerns that arise in their work or home lives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendall’s team of seven counselors are making sure the staff at VUMC get the help and resources they need.

“There are a lot of psychological games that happen in our minds with this illness,” said Kendall as he described the calls he is getting these days. “It is the kind of call that is so much more about the fear, the worry and the grief that is going on and the fact that I just don’t know what I can do.”

Kendall says it can be hard for some medical professionals to reach out, but with many services across the nation, there is help for anyone in need.

Kendall says showing support for these men and women risking it all each day also makes a difference.

“The outpouring of appreciation and the thank you’s really really matter,” said Kendall.

