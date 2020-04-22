VUMC: 124 employees have recovered, returned to work after coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 90-percent of Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 have passed quarantine and returned to work, according to a hospital spokesperson.
John Howser, the Chief Communications Officer for the medical center said Monday night that 140 employees had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since early March. That number was up by 16 from last week, when 124 employees had tested positive for the virus.
Of the 140 employees, Howser said all but 16 had passed their quarantine stage and returned to work. He added that one of the employees did require hospitalization, but had since been released.
Howser did not release the roles the employees worked in at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|21
|Bedford
|105
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|11
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|9
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|21
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|59
|Davidson
|1,719
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|32
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|37
|Grundy
|26
|Hamblen
|13
|Hamilton
|124
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|3
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|196
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|90
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|124
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|117
|Rutherford
|338
|Scott
|12
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|29
|Shelby
|1,873
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|530
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|23
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|359
|Wilson
|187
|Residents of other states/countries
|265
|Pending
|36
|Total Cases – as of (4/21/20)
|7,394
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|20
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|39
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152
