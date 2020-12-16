Volunteers needed to assist with Nashville COVID-19 vaccine rollout

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the Metro Public Health Department are asking for volunteers to help with Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The OEM and health department are looking for volunteers to help at vaccine sites for first responders and medical professionals.

Volunteers will:

Assist with traffic and parking lot logistics

Greet people and offer help with directions

Assist with administrative tasks, including intake paperwork

Be required to sign a HIPAA form, on-site, before starting their shift

No smoking will be allowed on-site and volunteers are expected to present themselves in a professional manner.

Personal protective equipment will be provided.

In accordance with Mayor John Cooper’s Roadmap for Reopening Nashville, Hands On Nashville recommends the following guidelines for volunteering:

Individuals belonging to the following groups should not volunteer for in-person opportunities: ages 65 and up, those with elevated health risk or compromised immune systems, anyone who is feeling unwell (or who has been exposed to/is caring for someone who is sick or has a compromised immune system).

Volunteers who attend projects should take recommended precautions, including maintaining distances between themselves and other people; practicing hand-washing and sanitation of spaces; wearing gloves, masks, and other protective gear; etc. As always, consult a medical professional should you begin to feel unwell at any point during or after a project.

Click here to apply to be a volunteer.

If you decide not to attend a volunteer project, log in to hon.org and remove yourself from the opportunity ahead of time so that another volunteer can fill your slot. Anyone that has trouble with this should email hon@hon.org.

Volunteers should be aware that their project may be canceled with short notice, as projects are subject to change depending on shifting guidelines and circumstances.