NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s mass vaccination event will be held Saturday, March 20 at Nissan Stadium, and Hands On Nashville is in need of volunteers.

Hands On Nashville says two shifts are available and no medical experience is required to volunteer. The shifts run from 5 a.m. to noon and from noon to 7 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up here.