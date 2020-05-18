Volunteers essential at COVID-19 testing centers in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Testing remains one of the best ways to help get COVID-19 under control and the volunteers who help administer the testing in Davidson County are on the front lines of this important work.

Community assessment centers have tested more than 12,000 people for COVID-19 over the last six weeks in Nashville. This accomplishment would not be possible without the help of volunteers from Hands On Nashville.

The volunteers are not in direct contact with patients. Instead, they help direct traffic, answer questions and restock supplies. Many have been involved since day one and some have donated their time every single day.

Last week, Hands On Nashville was recognized for its efforts during the Mayor John Cooper’s news conference. A couple of volunteers from the Nissan Stadium site were directly named but they told News 2 they aren’t in it for the recognition.

“You have to make your community whole and we are all in this together. It gets you out of the house and most of the days, it’s beautiful like today and it just gives you a sense of purpose and a sense of accomplishment and you go home feeling really good that you helped out these frontline workers who are just giving it there all,” said volunteer Collen Cussick.

Testing centers in Davidson County are located at Nissan Stadium’s Lot N, the vacant K-Mart location on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch and Meharry Medical College. The locations are open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Although Nashville has started the reopening process, testing will continue and there is still an urgent need for volunteers.

To volunteer, you have to be at least 21 years old and anyone over 65 or with underlying health conditions should not donate their time.

“The volunteers here are not doing much we are helping direct the traffic and the healthcare workers are doing the hard work so I figured this is a way we can chip in and be a part of the solution,” explained volunteer Mike Weber.

More volunteers are needed at Meharry Medical College and the Antioch location. Meharry is also looking for licensed individuals with a medical background who can help with testing.

Click here for more information on how to become a Hands On Nashville volunteer.