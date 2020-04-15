Volunteers dialing isolated, senior population during COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A state-sponsored program is reaching out to the elderly population during a time when most people are separated from those they love.

Isolation and loneliness can be serious side effects of being unable to interact with one other, but this program is calling up seniors and keeping them in touch.

“My name came across the caller I-D this morning and the first person I called said he was waiting for my phone call.”

At first strangers, but Aireka Harvell has a way, and a heart, for volunteering.

“Out of the three, two had me laughing,” she says. “I enjoy talking to them.”

Tuesday, she made three phone calls to seniors, as part of the Tennessee Care Through Conversation program. The outreach launched late last week, led by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.

“You can feel that happening through the phone,” says Harvell.

The feeling is an uplifting one, she explains. Those on the other end need to know people care, they need normalcy and reassurance.

Harvell and hundreds of other volunteers are now making these calls to people who are isolated during the coronavirus outbreak

“At the same time, I’m able to ask, do you have food, do you need anything, do you have your medicine? They enjoy having someone to talk to, and share their story with, and I enjoy listening,” says Harvell.

A phone call, that’s all it takes to make the social separation feel not so distant.

“I told them I was going to be a bugaboo, that I was going to call and check on them and made sure they can call me at anytime. If they just need to chat, they can call me.”

The organization already has 500 volunteers. If you have any interest, you call 615-253-4307 or visit their website by clicking here.

