Volkswagen Chattanooga extends production suspension through early April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga said he’s extending the suspension of production until early April.

Officials said the health and safety of their team is of highest priority. Volkswagen Chattanooga will remain closed next week. They are providing full pay during that time for team members at their factory.

Production is set to resume on April 5 at 10 p.m.

