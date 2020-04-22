Volkswagen Chattanooga announces plans to resume production May 3

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials of Volkswagen Chattanooga said employees will return to work on May 3, following a six-week suspension of operations due to COVID-19.

We’ve dedicated the past several weeks to implementing stringent health and safety measures. After assessing the current situation, we’ve decided to resume production under clear safety measures and with the health of our employees as our highest priority. Tom du Plessis, president and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga

Volkswagen will resume its Chattanooga operations in phases, gradually increasing production volume over the course of several weeks.

Volkswagen Chattanooga has put more than 90 new measures into place to limit contact and help ensure safe working spaces. These measures include:

Providing new personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves

Implementing temperature checks upon entrance

Establishing six-foot distancing barricades and floor markings

Ceasing shuttle transportation

Increasing disinfection frequency of all contact surfaces

Such as machinery and door handles

Replacing plated cafeteria meals with packed lunches

