Visitors Corp: More than 50,000 Nashville hotel rooms cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 75 meetings and student group trips to Nashville have been cancelled since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, according to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

The cancellations included 53,127 cancelled hotel rooms at Nashville-area hotels and one “citywide” cancellation, which is multiple hotel properties.

The Visitors Corp. said the largest cancellation so far in Nashville consisted of 2,800 attendees.

These cancellations represent approximately $25.7 million in direct spending within the city of Nashville, according to the Visitors Corp.

