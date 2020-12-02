Visitation suspended at 4 TDOC facilities due to rise in COVID-19 numbers in community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Corrections is suspending visitation to four state facilities until further notice due to an increase in active COVID-19 cases in the community.

Visitation is suspended at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, Turney Center Industrial Prison, and the Mark Luttrell Transition Center.

TDOC first suspended visitation at all facilities in early March. Mark Luttrell Transition Center resumed visitation in late September and early October.

“The department is actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and will continue to follow the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” said a TDOC spokesperson in a statement.