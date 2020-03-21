Virus staffing issues suspend flights to NYC, Philadelphia

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is temporarily halting flights to New York City area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region. The directive also affects Philadelphia International Airport.

