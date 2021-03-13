Vigil held for Tennesseans who died alone during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vigil was held Saturday for Tennesseans who died along during the COVID-19 pandemic, with no family there to comfort them.

Almost 70 wheelchairs and walkers were put in Nashville’s Legislative Plaza, representing the people who died in hospital rooms or long term care facilities. These victims were also unable to say goodbye to loved ones.

The event was held by the group Tennessee Caregivers for Compromise.

“The picture that’s on the front row is my friend that I’ve cared for ten years….and her funeral is actually tomorrow,” Director Mary-Anne Sutherly said.

“The anxiety has been huge, because a lot of these that have loved ones that have gone, they don’t even get to have a funeral. They’re stull waiting on a time where they can have a memorial service,” she continued.

A goal in the next legislative session is passing a law that would allow at least one essential caregiver to be in the room with a patient at all times so that no Tennessean has to die alone.