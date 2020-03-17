Breaking News
Video shows Florida beach packed with people despite coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Nexstar Media Wire) – On the same day that President Trump announced new guidelines instructing people to avoid groups of more than 10 people, video shared widely on social media shows a Florida beach packed with revelers Monday.

The helicopter footage shot shows Clearwater Beach packed with people, many reportedly spring breakers.

Florida officials announced that the number of confirmed cases has jumped up 19 from the weekend and now totals more than 150.

On Sunday, the mayors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach announced the precautionary closures of both popular beaches.

“We can’t have the kinds of crowds we’ve had the kinds of gatherings,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, calling the amount of people he saw during a walk down Ocean Drive “incredibly disturbing.” Gelber added that spring break in Miami Beach is “over.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports that officials in Pinellas County, where Clearwater is located, plan to keep the beaches open until state officials mandate their closure.

