1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

VIDEO: Husband sings through Alabama nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife

Coronavirus

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jerry Perkins and his wife Louise have been together for nearly 65 years. With the coronavirus threat this is the first time he hasn’t been able to have any sort of physical contact with her. Louise has been in an assisted living facility in Bay Minette for 1083 days.

On Monday Jerry and his daughter, Sandra, visited the facility and were only able to communicate with their loved one through a window. Jerry sang “You Are My Sunshine” to his 83-year-old wife, letting her know how much he loved her.

“Going in there to see and just to be a glass apart from us was very encouraging to us to be able to see her,” their daughter said.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories