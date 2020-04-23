coronavirus

Video demonstrates potential dangers of not wearing a mask

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/CNN) — Many still have questions on whether to wear a mask and when, and this video from the New England Journal of Medicine may help with that decision.

COVID-19 is highly contagious and doctors say it can travel through droplets when you cough, sneeze or just talk to someone who’s next to you.

Now they want to show you what they mean.

Video shows neon specks — that’s spit. There’s a big difference between when someone is wearing a mask and isn’t.

The demonstrations may be gross, but they offer a revealing look at one of the main ways doctors believe COVID-19 is spreading.

“Putting a mask over someone who is sick can help them from spraying these things, as you saw in the video, effectively around them. That’s a good thing,” said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, a Memphis infectious disease specialist.

But, he said, a mask doesn’t make you invincible.

“(There’s) definitely a danger when you wear a mask (from) picking at them and adjusting them and touching your face because of them,” he said.

Still, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask while out in public, especially since many people could have COVID-19 and not show any symptoms. The CDC says a mask cuts down on the spread.

Threlkeld stressed one thing to remember at the grocery store:

“Every time you touch something at a grocery store (that) someone (who has COVID-19) touched in front of you … the virus is still sitting there. You’ve touched the virus, you’ve touched your mask. You’ve given yourself the infection that way.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson22
Bedford117
Benton4
Bledsoe90
Blount47
Bradley38
Campbell13
Cannon10
Carroll14
Carter5
Cheatham26
Chester9
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke13
Coffee23
Crockett6
Cumberland60
Davidson 1,872
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson50
Dyer29
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin28
Gibson33
Giles6
Grainger4
Greene37
Grundy26
Hamblen13
Hamilton127
Hardeman8
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood14
Henderson5
Henry11
Hickman10
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson17
Johnson2
Knox199
Lake9
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon23
Macon35
Madison91
Marion28
Marshall24
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy10
Meigs5
Monroe11
Montgomery128
Moore3
Morgan5
Obion10
Overton7
Perry8
Polk6
Putnam100
Rhea4
Roane8
Robertson123
Rutherford345
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier33
Shelby1,924
Smith18
Stewart6
Sullivan 47
Sumner550
Tipton83
Trousdale27
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley9
White4
Williamson365
Wilson 194
Residents of other states/countries270
Pending60
Total Casesas of (4/22/20)7,842

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson20
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam4
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby43
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner32
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20)166

