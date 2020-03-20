Live Now
VIDEO: Alabama woman dons Halloween mask while shopping during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by: WDHN

Posted: / Updated:

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama woman decided to show her sense of humor by donning a makeshift coronavirus mask while shopping.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, sent WDHN a video of herself putting on a Halloween mask before aggressively sterilizing her vehicle.

She then enters the store with the mask still on and proceeds to shop at the Enterprise, Alabama Piggly Wiggly.

To be clear, the woman meant it all in good fun, not to actually keep from getting ill.

As an added note, you might want to opt for a respirator instead of a face mask if you want to keep from being sick as face masks are said to be not effective in preventing airborne pathogens. The CDC goes in-depth into the difference between the face gear here.

