Venice’s famous canals look different as COVID-19 keeps visitors away

A general view shows clear waters in Venice’s Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge on March 18, 2020, as a result of the stoppage of motorboat traffic, following the country’s lockdown within the new coronavirus crisis. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s something that many Venice natives have never seen, clear water running through the city’s famous canals. Venice, Italy is one of the world’s top tourist attractions with an estimated 30 million visitors each year. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted Venice’s booming tourist industry.


The water is now clear because the sediment that is usually stirred up from boat traffic can now settle to the bottom. Residents can see fish swimming and swans are now taking advantage of the increased visibility.

Italy has been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and its residents remain on lockdown. While the canals are clear due to the lack of boat traffic, Venice has seen a dramatic decrease in air pollution.

Nitrogen dioxide is a by-product of automobiles and many industrial activities. A silver lining of this pandemic is much lower levels of air pollution throughout Italy and much of Europe.

