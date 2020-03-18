Venice’s famous canals look different as COVID-19 keeps visitors away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s something that many Venice natives have never seen, clear water running through the city’s famous canals. Venice, Italy is one of the world’s top tourist attractions with an estimated 30 million visitors each year. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted Venice’s booming tourist industry.
The water is now clear because the sediment that is usually stirred up from boat traffic can now settle to the bottom. Residents can see fish swimming and swans are now taking advantage of the increased visibility.
Italy has been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and its residents remain on lockdown. While the canals are clear due to the lack of boat traffic, Venice has seen a dramatic decrease in air pollution.
Nitrogen dioxide is a by-product of automobiles and many industrial activities. A silver lining of this pandemic is much lower levels of air pollution throughout Italy and much of Europe.