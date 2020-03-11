Vanderbilt’s emergency department monitoring supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Hospital’s Emergency Department tells News 2 that they’re monitoring supplies amidst emerging cases of COVID-19.

“We had a little bit of a scare right after the tornado that our masks were starting to run low – they’re stored at a warehouse that had it’s entrance blocked,” said Dr. Corey Slovis, Vanderbilt’s Emergency Medicine Chairman.

Slovis said currently the emergency department is fully stocked on masks, alcohol, and medication thought they’re monitoring their biggest supplier, daily.

“Our big fear is the supply chain, the 3M factory that’s running 24/7 …should those employees get sick and we start losing mask production, we worry about that, and we worry about supplies from China.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE