Vanderbilt vs. UGA football game postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt University football game against the University of Georgia has been postponed.

The game was scheduled for Saturday but has been postponed to December 19th.

According to Vanderbilt, this was due to not having enough players for it’s roster. The school said the Vanderbilt football team size and position availability fell below the roster minimum requirements.

Vanderbilt also said the lack of available players stemmed from circumstances surrounding COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs.

According to a statement, if Georgia qualifed for the SEC Championship Game on Deccember 19, the Vanderbilt vs. Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.