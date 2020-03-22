1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Vanderbilt University officials respond to metro order to close ‘non-essential’ businesses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vanderbilt University Generic_25980

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt officials are responding to Mayor John Cooper’s “safer at home order” in Davidson County.

Cooper made the announcement on Sunday morning. The mayor has ordered all businesses in Davidson County that do not perform essential services to close for 14 days.

Jeff Balser, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center released the following statement in support of Mayor Cooper’s order:

“With the number of cases of COVID-19 rising rapidly, Nashvillians need to take every step now to slow the spread of the virus – to preserve precious healthcare resources to care for those who will soon need them.  Mayor Cooper’s Safer at Home Order will save lives. By following the order, we can reduce the number of people who need hospitalization all at once, enabling us to manage the coming COVID-19 patients while also serving people with many other conditions, like heart disease and cancer, who will continue to need us.”

Jeff Balser, Vanderbilt University

The “Safer At Home” Order, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories