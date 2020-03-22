Vanderbilt University officials respond to metro order to close ‘non-essential’ businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt officials are responding to Mayor John Cooper’s “safer at home order” in Davidson County.

Cooper made the announcement on Sunday morning. The mayor has ordered all businesses in Davidson County that do not perform essential services to close for 14 days.

Jeff Balser, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center released the following statement in support of Mayor Cooper’s order:

“With the number of cases of COVID-19 rising rapidly, Nashvillians need to take every step now to slow the spread of the virus – to preserve precious healthcare resources to care for those who will soon need them. Mayor Cooper’s Safer at Home Order will save lives. By following the order, we can reduce the number of people who need hospitalization all at once, enabling us to manage the coming COVID-19 patients while also serving people with many other conditions, like heart disease and cancer, who will continue to need us.” Jeff Balser, Vanderbilt University

The “Safer At Home” Order, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.