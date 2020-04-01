1  of  25
Vanderbilt University opens dorms to house hospital workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As doctors and nurses in Nashville prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 positive patients, the staff at Vanderbilt University are doing what they can to help.​

Dorms across Nashville are nearly empty after students were sent packing. ​Vanderbilt is now consolidating remaining students into a smaller number of residence halls on campus.

The university is setting aside dorms for VU Medical Center staff, providing housing for those working long hours and multiple shifts treating patients with COVID-19.​

As a result of the planned consolidation, Vandy may need to reassign current residents and pack, ship or store belongings to students who already left.

