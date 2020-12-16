Vanderbilt University Medical Center prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have made their way to Tennessee hospitals across the state.

“It requires two doses,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “It can make your arm a little sore and some people feel a little puny the next day. May have a headache, some aches and pains… may have a low-grade fever. That’s just the vaccine working.”

The second dose is administered about 21 days after the first. Dr. Schaffner says it’s the second dose that truly confirms protection.

“So, the immune system actually makes enough protection to give you solid 95% protection,” said Schaffner. “If you only get the first dose, that is partial protection and we don’t know how much that is.”

Schaffner says the vaccine is not a live vaccine, which means it is not made from the coronavirus. Therefore, he also says those who receive the vaccine will not become contagious after receiving it.

“These have been very large clinical trials,” said Schaffner. “Fifteen thousand people, volunteers, have been studied very very carefully and watched carefully. Those results have gone to the food and drug administration.”

Schaffner says he is so confident in the vaccine, “That as soon as it’s my turn, I’m going to get this vaccine.”