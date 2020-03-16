Vanderbilt University Medical Center offering COVID-19 assessment stations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Vanderbilt University Medical Center is taking precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The facility is limiting visitors to the hospitals and clinics in addition to posting a list of coronavirus do’s and don’ts on their website.

Currently, the hospital is offering COVID-19 assessment stations, one of which is inside one of the parking garages.

Vanderbilt asks potential patients to call in advance if they are exhibiting symptoms, such as fever or a dry cough, and the hospital will direct you where to go.

If you have been tested, Vanderbilt said you can find your results online when they are ready.

Click here to read more.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE