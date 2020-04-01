Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurses pray on helipad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A powerful moment happened Monday on the helipad at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Angela Gleaves shared photos of herself and other staff members taking a minute to pray.

She said “When you have a few extra minutes at work, you take time to go to the helipad and pray.”

Gleaves said they prayed over the staff in their unit as well as the patients and their families.They also prayed for their colleagues taking care of patients around the world.

“It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God’s presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer,” said Gleaves in her Facebook post.

Thank you to all medical professionals who are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

(Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)

(Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)

(Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)

(Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 2 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 25 Bradley 10 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 10 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 391 DeKalb 4 Dickson 17 Dyer 3 Fayette 12 Fentress 1 Franklin 5 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Greene 12 Grundy 4 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 48 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 66 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 5 Marion 5 Marshall 1 Maury 15 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 19 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 28 Rutherford 68 Scott 2 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 8 Shelby 428 Smith 2 Sullivan 13 Sumner 184 Tipton 21 Trousdale 4 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 131 Wilson 39 Residents of other states/countries 190 Pending 307 Total Cases – as of (3/31/20) 2,239

