Vanderbilt University investigates reports of ‘large gathering’ on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University is investigating reports that undergraduate students violated COVID-19 protocols during a gathering Saturday evening at The Ingram Commons, according to a university spokesperson.

In a statement released Monday morning, the university said “Vanderbilt University Public Safety was contacted about the gathering on Saturday and initially found that students gathered were following proper face covering and social distancing protocols, but the university has received reports that its protocols were not being followed by students in this area at other times during the night.”

The statement continued, “student violations of the university’s COVID-19 policies and protocols are addressed through the Office of Student Accountability and will result in sanctions, up to and including, probation, suspension and expulsion.”

Due to the investigation, the university said Vanderbilt University Public Safety personnel will be posted at the Commons and additional areas where students commonly gather during the evening and nighttime hours “for the next several weeks, or for as long as deemed necessary.”

The university said it “strongly encourages” anyone with information about violations of the COVID-19 protocols to report it by calling the Public Health Hotline at 615-343-1352.

