Vanderbilt University donates $2.8 million to support students affected by COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University announced Thursday it will use $2.8 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security to directly support students who are in need and are facing significant financial challenges due to the ongoing pandemic.

University officials said the disbursement, which comes from the U.S. Department of Education, is designed to prioritize students with the greatest need and ensure that funds are distributed as widely as possible.

According to the university, each eligible student will receive $1,100. Almost 20-percent of Vanderbilt’s students, which includes undergraduates, graduate and professional students, will receive the funds. Vanderbilt will disburse funds to qualifying students through the normal process via Student Accounts in the coming days.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the hardships—financial and otherwise—presented by this global crisis continue to be felt deeply and widely by our students, their families and many others in the Vanderbilt community,” Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan R. Wente said. “The well-being and success of our students remain our top priority, and we are committed to doing all that we can to support them during this incredibly challenging time.”

Students who have previously received housing and dining adjustments or Federal Work-Study payments may still seek an individual review through Financial Aid, by applying for the Student Hardship Fund, and, if eligible, receive an additional $1,100 through the CARES Act disbursement.

Students who have expenses that have not been covered already can appeal for an individual review directly to the Office of Student Financial Aid for additional assistance at finaid@vanderbilt.edu.

