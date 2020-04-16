Breaking News
Vanderbilt University donates $2.8 million to support students affected by COVID-19
Vanderbilt University donates $2.8 million to support students affected by COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University announced Thursday it will use $2.8 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security to directly support students who are in need and are facing significant financial challenges due to the ongoing pandemic.

University officials said the disbursement, which comes from the U.S. Department of Education, is designed to prioritize students with the greatest need and ensure that funds are distributed as widely as possible.

According to the university, each eligible student will receive $1,100. Almost 20-percent of Vanderbilt’s students, which includes undergraduates, graduate and professional students, will receive the funds. Vanderbilt will disburse funds to qualifying students through the normal process via Student Accounts in the coming days.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the hardships—financial and otherwise—presented by this global crisis continue to be felt deeply and widely by our students, their families and many others in the Vanderbilt community,” Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan R. Wente said. “The well-being and success of our students remain our top priority, and we are committed to doing all that we can to support them during this incredibly challenging time.”

Students who have previously received housing and dining adjustments or Federal Work-Study payments may still seek an individual review through Financial Aid, by applying for the Student Hardship Fund, and, if eligible, receive an additional $1,100 through the CARES Act disbursement.

Students who have expenses that have not been covered already can appeal for an individual review directly to the Office of Student Financial Aid for additional assistance at finaid@vanderbilt.edu.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford25
Benton4
Bledsoe7
Blount47
Bradley33
Campbell12
Cannon7
Carroll13
Carter4
Cheatham19
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke8
Coffee13
Cumberland53
Davidson 1,283
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson37
Dyer24
Fayette39
Fentress3
Franklin23
Gibson24
Giles4
Grainger4
Greene28
Grundy24
Hamblen7
Hamilton109
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins26
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox179
Lake4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon18
Macon29
Madison75
Marion27
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery102
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton7
Perry5
Polk5
Putnam93
Roane6
Robertson94
Rutherford269
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,421
Smith11
Stewart4
Sullivan 43
Sumner478
Tipton53
Trousdale19
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington45
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson321
Wilson 155
Residents of other states/countries243
Pending196
Total Casesas of (4/15/20)6,079

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby31
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner27
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20)135

