Vanderbilt student tests positive for coronavirus off-campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student at Vanderbilt University has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while away at home out of state.

According to school officials, the unidentified student is being treated in their hometown. Campus newspaper Vanderbilt Hustler reports that the student told them they had been studying abroad in Florence and had been sent home to Chicago and tested positive the next day.

The student also told the newspaper that other students had mild symptoms and were told to go back to their Florence residences unless they were showing severe pneumonia-like symptoms.

Vanderbilt University Interim Chancellor Susan Wente released a statement to students and staff: