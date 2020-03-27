1  of  35
Vanderbilt sees increase in telehealth appointments, experts say a sign of future access

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center says 53% of its providers are now using telehealth and on Wednesday they had almost 1,400 telehealth appointments.

The Center’s Telemedicine director, Dr. David Charles, said the increase is indicative of access to telehealth increasing.

“What’s new with this pandemic of the COVID19 virus is that the federal government and administration have taken steps to knock down barriers that were preventing the widespread adoption of telehealth,” said Charles.

Last week the Trump administration announced that telemedicine services would be temporarily covered by medicare beneficiaries.

Charles said the expansion of telemedicine means the greatest access that some patients have had in years.

