Vanderbilt pediatrician shares risks associated with COVID-19 diagnoses in children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While parents across the Midstate continue to make back to school plans for their children, physicians at Vanderbilt University Medical Center spoke to News 2 about the risks associated with COVID-19 diagnoses in children.

“Children who are infected with COVID-19 or SARS-Cov-2 virus are generally less ill than adults,” said Dr. Kathryn Edwards.

In her experience throughout the pandemic, she shared that the vast majority of children seen at Vanderbilt have been asymptomatic.

She added that there’s only been a few children to develop worsening conditions.

“A very small number of children have an inflammatory condition that occurs two to four weeks after the illness, and that is called MIS-C, a multi-inflammatory syndrome in children,” said Edwards, “…and those symptoms present as very tired, very lethargic, very poorly able to do things and they often will have a high fever.”

While MIS-C is rare, Edwards says once the condition occurs, children should be seen by a doctor, immediately.

“They will be given support for their blood pressure, they will be given fluids, they will be given medicines that will help their heart.”

