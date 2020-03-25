Vanderbilt officials postpone 2020 commencement ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Vanderbilt officials said that the commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 is postponed.

The ceremony was originally scheduled from May 6-8, but now the class will be formally celebrated next spring. Officials said they made this decision in order to protect the health and safety of the community.

The Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente have more information available here.

