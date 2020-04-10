Vanderbilt models show progress in fight against COVID-19

1  of  18
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers have released a model for COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee.

Under Davidson County’s “Safer-at-home” order, businesses remain closed while some, including Hobby Lobby and Books A Million in RiverGate, were visited by inspection teams for not following the order, but have since complied.

Everybody wants to know, when can we come back to stores like these and go back to a “normal” routine?

Models show Nashville and Davidson County can keep up with the pandemic if we continue to practice social distancing and stay at home. The policies are helping flatten the curve, but Metro leaders said it’s still too early to talk about relaxing measures. The Metro area does not have widespread testing, which is critical. We also need to make sure we are on the downside of the curve to make sure everything is settled down.

“The concerns I have heard locally is one, it’s devastating, two, it is the right thing to do. The employers want to protect customers and their staff and the only way to do it, is to get it over with and get the disease under control,” explained Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

The team from Vanderbilt is working on a unique model to Tennessee, which includes three scenarios for when Middle Tennessee could hit the peak.

The less optimistic model projects the progress achieved so far maintains throughout May and the peak will hit in June, which will lead to hospitals feeling stressed to capacity.

The most optimistic model predicts Nashville’s peak will be in early to mid-May with 2,000 to 3,000 patients hospitalized.

The last scenario, if the “Safer-at-home” order is lifted too early, the pandemic will overwhelm hospitals by mid-May and exceed 5,000 hospitalized patients.

“What we don’t want to do is prematurely release some of the tactics that have helped keep this fire down. Again, I use an analogy, it’s like a wildfire, we are getting the fire under control, and you need to make sure we have the ability to surveil for brush fires that happen that we can squash quickly so it doesn’t get back to the point where it is now. I hear what you saying about the impact on the economy, we’re looking at that as well, but we need to make sure the science drives what we do,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus task force.

Metro health leaders will soon make a final decision about extending the safer at home order past April 24.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford14
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount44
Bradley28
Campbell9
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham15
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee10
Cumberland34
Davidson 1,004
Decatur1
DeKalb7
Dickson28
Dyer14
Fayette25
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson16
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene22
Grundy17
Hamblen4
Hamilton98
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins21
Haywood9
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson12
Johnson2
Knox157
Lauderdale7
Lawrence11
Lewis2
Lincoln7
Loudon15
Macon18
Madison47
Marion22
Marshall9
Maury31
McMinn 3
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe7
Montgomery79
Morgan5
Obion4
Overton5
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam82
Roane5
Robertson70
Rutherford203
Scott5
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,006
Smith5
Stewart2
Sullivan 34
Sumner389
Tipton39
Trousdale14
Unicoi2
Union1
Warren3
Washington32
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson288
Wilson 123
Residents of other states/countries275
Pending38
Total Casesas of (4/9/20)4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins1
Haywood1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner20
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)94

