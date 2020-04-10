Vanderbilt models show progress in fight against COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers have released a model for COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee.

Under Davidson County’s “Safer-at-home” order, businesses remain closed while some, including Hobby Lobby and Books A Million in RiverGate, were visited by inspection teams for not following the order, but have since complied.

Everybody wants to know, when can we come back to stores like these and go back to a “normal” routine?

Models show Nashville and Davidson County can keep up with the pandemic if we continue to practice social distancing and stay at home. The policies are helping flatten the curve, but Metro leaders said it’s still too early to talk about relaxing measures. The Metro area does not have widespread testing, which is critical. We also need to make sure we are on the downside of the curve to make sure everything is settled down.

“The concerns I have heard locally is one, it’s devastating, two, it is the right thing to do. The employers want to protect customers and their staff and the only way to do it, is to get it over with and get the disease under control,” explained Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

The team from Vanderbilt is working on a unique model to Tennessee, which includes three scenarios for when Middle Tennessee could hit the peak.

The less optimistic model projects the progress achieved so far maintains throughout May and the peak will hit in June, which will lead to hospitals feeling stressed to capacity.

The most optimistic model predicts Nashville’s peak will be in early to mid-May with 2,000 to 3,000 patients hospitalized.

The last scenario, if the “Safer-at-home” order is lifted too early, the pandemic will overwhelm hospitals by mid-May and exceed 5,000 hospitalized patients.

“What we don’t want to do is prematurely release some of the tactics that have helped keep this fire down. Again, I use an analogy, it’s like a wildfire, we are getting the fire under control, and you need to make sure we have the ability to surveil for brush fires that happen that we can squash quickly so it doesn’t get back to the point where it is now. I hear what you saying about the impact on the economy, we’re looking at that as well, but we need to make sure the science drives what we do,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus task force.

Metro health leaders will soon make a final decision about extending the safer at home order past April 24.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 14 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 44 Bradley 28 Campbell 9 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 15 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 34 Davidson 1,004 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 28 Dyer 14 Fayette 25 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 16 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 22 Grundy 17 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 98 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 21 Haywood 9 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 157 Lauderdale 7 Lawrence 11 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 18 Madison 47 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 31 McMinn 3 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 7 Montgomery 79 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 82 Roane 5 Robertson 70 Rutherford 203 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,006 Smith 5 Stewart 2 Sullivan 34 Sumner 389 Tipton 39 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 2 Union 1 Warren 3 Washington 32 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 288 Wilson 123 Residents of other states/countries 275 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (4/9/20) 4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 1 Haywood 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 20 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20) 94

