Vanderbilt men’s basketball activities paused due to positive COVID-19 test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All Vanderbilt men’s basketball activities are temporarily paused due to a positive case of COVID-19 test within the program, according to a release from Vanderbilt.

The release states this action follows the requirements of the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management developed by SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force and health professionals.

This means Vanderbilt will not take part in this week’s Legends Classic in Uncasville, Connecticut.