Vanderbilt medical residents raising money to support hospital’s custodial staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the fight against the novel coronavirus, healthcare workers are our nation’s heroes and now, those heroes are applauding another group also fighting on the front lines.

This week a team of five residents from Vanderbilt University Medical Center started a gofundme page for their custodial staff.

“Our goal is that we want to raise enough money to be able to give the custodial staff a token of our appreciation, which we believe would be in the form of gift cards as well as hand written thank you notes.”

The residents hope to raise up to $2,000 but would love to raise more. They want to purchase gift cards worth $30 at various grocery stores, for at least 68 custodians

News 2’s CB Cotton spoke to first-year medical residents, Dr. Theodora Swenson and Dr. Eric Zabriskie, about what inspired them to start the fundraiser.

Swenson said, “As first year students and as residents, we spend a lot of time in the hospital so we’re often the first ones in the hospital and the last ones to leave – especially during this time, fighting the coronavirus. We’ve gotten a lot of recognition for our work nationally, as well as here in Nashville. We’ve gotten a lot of support. [But] We realize that there is a another group that is often forgotten and that is our custodial staff.”

She continued saying, “Whenever we are there early in the mornings as well as late in the evenings, they’re also there with us. They are some of the first to come to the hospital and the last to leave. And some of them become our friends. We just wanted to raise awareness to the fact that there are other groups of front liners helping to beat coronavirus.”

Zabriskie said that due to COVID19, things are often changing rapidly in the hospital. He said that the current situation has highlighted the importance of teamwork and flexibility, noting that the custodial staff is a vital part of the team effort.

Zabriskie said, “This is a virus that we know spreads by something we call fomites, which means infected surfaces. They [custodians] are the people that deal with and often are cleaning up these infected surfaces. So on one hand, their job is incredibly important and what they do is really helping to limit the spread from possible infected surfaces.”

He added, “On the other hand, the anti is really upped in terms of the danger that we all face and they also are facing the same danger – in terms of coming into contact with contaminated surfaces and contaminated personal protective equipment.”

The team of residents all come from different specialties. Swenson is pursuing sports medicine and Zabriskie, psychiatry.

Swenson pointed out her gratitude for their custodial staff saying, “We go in there and we take care of the patients and someone has to clean up the work that we do. We don’t forget that, and we appreciate it.”

She shared that the support for their fundraiser has been overwhelming, “When you talk to people about it, it’s sort of like a light bulb goes off for them and they’re like ‘Oh yeah, custodial staff are front-liners.'”

