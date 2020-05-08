Vanderbilt medical residents raise thousands for front-line custodians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a weeks-long effort, a group of Vanderbilt University Medical Center residents has raised thousands for their hospital’s custodial staff.

In early April, News 2 reported on the doctors’ initial fundraiser, and now those involved have provided a written update,

“We were incredibly thrilled, honored, and excited by how our community has come together with us to support our custodial, also known as Environmental Management Services (EMS) staff! Together, we ended up raising over $8,000 to support our custodians. All donations were used towards purchasing $100 Kroger gift cards for our EMS. We received further donations directly from Starbucks for $10 gift cards and meal cards directly from Chick-Fil-A. Further, Crocs gifted a pair of Crocs, EOS gifted hand lotions, and The Sugary Cookie contributed thank-you cookies to each EMS. The remaining funds were used to purchase snacks that were included in each gift bag and included gourmet popcorn from Popcornopolis, Godiva and Lindt chocolate, Fig Bars, Lara Bars, and assorted chips. With the support of the VA’s union and volunteer services, we handed each of the EMS their gift bags along with gift cards and handwritten thank-you notes on 5/1/2020. The EMS were incredibly grateful and it was so meaningful for us to be able to thank them for their hard work, which we continue to witness every single day.



Backed by the momentum of our initial campaign, we are pivoting towards our next project: we started on a mission to share the stories of people from all different professions and walks of life who have been affected by the pandemic. During uncertain times, we two doctors are here to support the people. Individuals will be selected from all across the country to represent the impact of coronavirus everywhere it has struck our nation. In addition to sharing their stories, we hope to provide each person we feature with a small “relief package” gift as a way of thanking them for their service to our country, as well as another way of providing support as they continue to traverse the pandemic.

If you would like to continue supporting their future efforts visit here.

You can contact the medical residents at fromtwodoctors@gmail.com or visit FromTwoDoctors.com for more information.

