Vanderbilt Medical Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center released a statement Wednesday afternoon after a healthcare provider at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

According to VUMC, the individual is recovering at home.

As the largest private employer of Middle Tennesseans, approaching 30,000 people, it was inevitable someone from VUMC would test positive. There are a small number of additional employees undergoing testing. We are continuing to work closely with State and Metro Health officials and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep our employees and the Middle Tennessee community well informed and safe.  

