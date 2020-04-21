Vanderbilt Interim Chancellor says University is ‘considering all possible options’ regarding fall semester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The interim chancellor of Vanderbilt University took to social media on Tuesday to comment on the fall semester amid COVID-19.

Interim Chancellor Susan Wente said that no decision had been made yet regarding the fall semester.

We are considering all possible options, recognizing that there will not be a one-size-fits-all solution across Vanderbilt’s undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, and that our fall semester may look very different than it has at any other time in our history. While we’re navigating much uncertainty, our goal and sincere hope is to hold in-person classes on campus this fall. Interim Chancellor Susan Wente

Other schools across the nation are considering cancelling in-person classes for the fall.

Wente went on to comment that Vanderbilt is dedicated to careful analysis and is considering ‘an abundance of diverse expertise’ to protect the health of the community as the school re-opens.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE