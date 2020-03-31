Vanderbilt hospital looking to hire temporary nurses during coronavirus crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to hire nurses for temporary positions to help with the growing needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, a hospital spokesperson said Vanderbilt is looking for nurses, or referrals for nurses, who would be willing to serve temporarily in clinical roles amid the coronavirus outbreak. Nurses and other applicants would be aligned with their skill level and expertise and undergo appropriate orientation before beginning.

The range of services needed can be provided by individuals ranging from non-licensed students to licensed registered nurses, the hospital explained. This includes nursing students without an RN license, nursing students with an RN license and faculty with an RN license.

Anyone interested can connect with recruiters by texting the word NURSE to 26232.

While the length of service is not certain, the hospital said the temporary nurses should expect to support their assigned clinical areas for six to eight weeks, up to permanent employment.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 9 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 10 Bradley 9 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 364 DeKalb 4 Dickson 12 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 5 Gibson 5 Giles 1 Greene 12 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 40 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 52 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 5 Marion 6 Maury 11 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Roane 2 Robertson 27 Rutherford 57 Scott 2 Sevier 7 Shelby 396 Smith 1 Sullivan 11 Sumner 164 Tipton 16 Trousdale 3 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 111 Wilson 32 Residents of other states/countries 192 Pending 101 Total Cases – as of (3/30/20) 1,834

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE