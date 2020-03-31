1  of  34
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Vanderbilt hospital looking to hire temporary nurses during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vanderbilt University Hospital Emergency Room Generic_385248

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to hire nurses for temporary positions to help with the growing needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, a hospital spokesperson said Vanderbilt is looking for nurses, or referrals for nurses, who would be willing to serve temporarily in clinical roles amid the coronavirus outbreak. Nurses and other applicants would be aligned with their skill level and expertise and undergo appropriate orientation before beginning.

The range of services needed can be provided by individuals ranging from non-licensed students to licensed registered nurses, the hospital explained. This includes nursing students without an RN license, nursing students with an RN license and faculty with an RN license.

Anyone interested can connect with recruiters by texting the word NURSE to 26232.

While the length of service is not certain, the hospital said the temporary nurses should expect to support their assigned clinical areas for six to eight weeks, up to permanent employment.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson9
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount10
Bradley9
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 364
DeKalb4
Dickson12
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin5
Gibson5
Giles1
Greene12
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton40
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox52
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison5
Marion6
Maury11
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Roane2
Robertson27
Rutherford57
Scott2
Sevier7
Shelby396
Smith1
Sullivan 11
Sumner164
Tipton16
Trousdale3
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson111
Wilson 32
Residents of other states/countries192
Pending101
Total Casesas of (3/30/20)1,834

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

NameAgeResidence
1.Pete Meenen73Davidson/Grundy
2.Ron Golden56Goodlettsville
3.No ID65+Hamilton County
4.No ID67Davidson County
5.No IDShelby County
6.No IDN/A
7.Homer Barr80Sumner County
8.Joe Diffie61Davidson County
9.No IDSumner County
10.No IDKnox County
11.No IDN/A
12.No IDN/A
13.No IDN/A

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories