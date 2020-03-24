Vanderbilt first responders face unique challenges battling COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said that COVID-19 doesn’t only affect people physically, it can also take a toll emotionally. That can be specially true for 1st responders who find themselves around the virus frequently.

News 2 has learned close contact comes with a price that can include depression, guilt and being shunned.

Jeanne Yeatman is the Associate Nursing Officer for Emergency Services and Life Flight at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Tuesday, under rainy skies, with ambulances constantly filling the ambulance bays outside the e.r., Yeatman spoke about being a first responder in these uncertain times, fighting an invisible enemy.

Yeatman said, “We are absolutely right on the front lines. This has really added a complexity and challenge that none of us would have anticipated or expected. And the stigma associated with this is really something we’ve never experienced before. There’s a high probability that our population will be impacted and the staff will be impacted. I think there’s a stigma for the patients, and the first responders on the front lines caring for these patients. and we have to be aware, COVID can strike any of us and can happen to anyone.”

The veteran health care worker of 32 years told News 2, first responders can feel shunned or ostracized by people afraid of how closely they can routinely get to the virus.

Yeatman said, “I have heard stories, staff members whose families are isolating themselves from the staff members themselves. That has to add significant pressure in an already high pressure situation.”

According to Yeatman, many first responders feel guilt when they get sick, infected and forced off the front lines away from their life saving comrades.

Yeatman said, “The guilt associated with that, not being able to come back to work, to support your coworkers, with not being able to be there for that 2nd family you have in health care, is really something that is hard to deal with and manage.”

She added, “We have to keep a positive spirit and keep moving ahead. Testing positive for anyone on the front line has a huge level of guilt, for themselves, for not being out there, to tag their partners out, to be able to be supportive, and the depression that comes along with that, you can’t commit, you can’t do your job, you can’t follow through.”

Yeatman said there are some unexpected twists and turns in the battle of Covid-19. The virus requires everyone wear a mask at all times. Yeatman said this has proved to be a challenging requirement.

“We recently had a patient who could not hear, and when you put a mask on it completely eliminates the ability to read lips. Those things really limit and impact the ability to give the care we want to deliver. So much of our communication is done with non verbal communication, and not being able to see someone’s face takes away that ability. So what we need to do as emergency providers is make sure we over communicate, talking, if you can’t see our face, you can still hear our words. Words matter. This is what we do. We take care of people. That’s our job and what we want to do and that is why we are here.”

Yeatman said acquiring correct information from sources you trust is paramount to making good decisions and eliminating conjecture and falsehoods which lead to fear and panic.

Vanderbilt officials said the stigma associated with COVID-19 Positive Patients and first responders is similar to the AIDS scare in the 80’s.









